A ribbon cutting for Serenity Hills Life Center

Posted: May 31, 2019 04:51 PM EDT

Updated: May 31, 2019 06:31 PM EDT

WHEELING, W.Va (WTRF) -

On Friday, a ribbon cutting ceremony was held for Serenity Hills Life Center, a residential recovery center offering a safe space for women who are dealing with substance abuse, to find hope.

"Hope isn't just a word. It's a way of life that you believe things will get better and it will," said Cece Brown, Co-Founder of Ryan's Hope. 

She's one of many contributors to the $3 million center which was significantly backed by a grant issued by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, according to Sharon Travis, President & CEO, Serenity Hills. 

Serenity Hills offers a wide variety of women's services including: On site education and job training through WV Northern, a wellness area with massage and meditation rooms, a fully equipped fitness center and more.

The 42,000 square foot main building can accommodate 72 women and there are additional beds in some of the center's other buildings. 

 

