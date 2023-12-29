MARTINS FERRY, Ohio (WTRF) – On Christmas morning, children around the world woke up to gifts from Santa.

There’s one gift that Santa can’t deliver though, and it may be the best gift there is – the gift of life.

Katie Lough received a unique present that she delivered herself.

There’s one gift Santa can’t quite deliver… but Katie Lough in Martins Ferry brought the best gift of all into the world on Christmas Day!🎁🍼🎄Everyone meet baby Noel, the only baby born on Christmas Day at Wheeling Hospital!❤️💚



Full look at her story on @WTRF7News at 10/11🎅🏻 pic.twitter.com/qidzN8JWJZ — Baylee Martin (@BayleeMartin7TV) December 30, 2023

Baby Noel Elizabeth was the only baby born at Wheeling Hospital on December 25th – Christmas Day.

“It’s a good Christmas present,” Mom, Katie, said. She wasn’t due until January 3rd, so spending Christmas Eve going into Christmas morning with more new things than just toys by the tree was something of a miracle. Especially with a three-year-old back at home.

”When my water broke at 10:30pm, I was in denial. And I didn’t get to the hospital until 3am and was nine and a half centimeters when I made it to the hospital. Yeah, I’m lucky I didn’t have her in the parking lot.” Katie Lough – Delivered Baby “Noel” on Christmas

A perfect Christmas baby with a perfect Christmas name – baby girl ‘Noel’ was born on December 25th at 3:49am and was given a special ornament as her first gift to hang on the tree each year.

Even though the first few hours of the day took an unexpected turn of events, Santa worked his magic and three-year-old Olivia woke up to presents under the tree and a new baby sister.

”He was already here and left before I even went to the hospital. Before I even called anybody to come and get me.” Katie Lough – Delivered Baby Noel on Christmas

That baby sister was Olivia’s favorite gift that will keep on giving.

“That’s my best friend,” said three-year-old Olivia… “My baby. My best friend.”

The spirit of Christmas will have a new meaning for years to come.

Katie said, ”I guess we’ll always have birthday cake at Christmas!”

Congratulations to Katie and her family on baby Noel who had her first Christmas and birthday all in one!