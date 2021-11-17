A surface lot in downtown Wheeling will be the newest site for a four-story apartment complex

WHEELING, W.Va. – (WTRF) After a couple of years in the works, Wheeling City Council has entered into an agreement with Woda Cooper Group.

On Tuesday night, council members approved the resolution giving Woda Cooper Group the surface lot on Main Street between 9th and 10th Streets which is owned by the city.

In return, according to Wheeling City Mayor Glenn Elliott, the development company will start construction on a four-story, 46 unit apartment complex called “The Doris.”

Mayor Elliott, who says residents can park their cars at the 10th Street Parking Garage, says the new building will help with the increased housing demand in the city.

“They will have a bridge built, a direct connection to the 10th Street Parking Garage, at a negotiated rate. They will be able to park in there and this is something that we think it’s going to be a really good fit for what I said is really an underutilized, a currently unattractive surface parking lot, right on Main Street. Now when you get off that bridge you’re not going to see this parking lot. You’re going to see a brand-new building, all lit up with people walking in and out of it. It’ll be much more of a compelling welcome into downtown Wheeling.” Mayor Glenn Elliott, City of Wheeling

The mayor says Woda Cooper Group has until March 31st of 2022 to get the project started.

In other council news, on Tuesday night, members approved three more resolutions awarding Figaretti’s Restaurant, the Wheeling Coin, LLC, and Later Alligator grant money to be used for an outdoor dining program through the American Rescue Plan to help these businesses recover from some of the business they lost during the COVID pandemic.

The American Rescue Plan is a federal program to assist businesses at both the state and local level.