A Taste with Rach: El Gran Patron

News

by: Staff

Posted: / Updated:

On this week’s A Taste with Rach, Rachael tries out El Gran Patron in Moundsville!

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter