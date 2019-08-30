A tribute to Mackenzie Smith, Edison High-School

JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH (WTRF)

According to school officials, Edison High School is dedicating their football kick-off to a former student who passed away shortly before the semester started.

According to a program that will be handed out during Friday night’s game, Mackenzie Smith passed away on August 11, 2019, only days before the school-year started.

School officials say donations have been collected for Smith’s family during the school day at Edison. Buckeye Local Schools told 7News they have also been raising funds.

JoAnn Stagani, Athletic Director, EHS, said the school’s athletic boosters have been selling tickets for a hog raffle to raise money for a scholarship fund that will benefit the Edison cheer team which Mackenzie was a part of.

“We are raffling that off all season at all of the sporting events for $5 a ticket and all of those proceeds will go into a scholarship fund for cheerleaders here for the next four years, because that’s how long she would have been a part of the organization,” said Stagini.

Cheerleaders for both the home and opposing teams will wear pink at the game in Mackenzie’s honor.