A video game is being used to help some kids with vision issues.



Most parents are cautioned about too much screen times with kids…

But one eye clinic is using that as a way to make eye exams fun, fast and effective.

Believe it or not – there’s a popular video game that is changing the way doctors do checkups.

Bob Arnold is a pediatric ophthalmologist..



He’s been helping kids in Alaska see clearly since 1989.

His upbeat personality and fun tools make it easy for kids like Quincy to smile.

But his big passion is helping catch what’s called amblyopia or lazy eye early in kids.

Like most eye doctors – Dr. Arnold can use the standard tools to screen for it..

But – now he uses a Nintendo 3DS to do the same job.

and because the top screen is 3-dimensional – it’s done in less time.

Dr. Arnold says kids can start photo screening at age one.

As for the pdi check – you can ask your eye doctor if they’d purchase a Nintendo 3D’s and the game and can start using it.

He says its the most expensive game on Nintendo but ends up being less than all the tools used in an eye office.