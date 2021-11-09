A Wheeling man is indicted on charges including attempted murder and strangulation

Marshall County, W.Va.- (WTRF) A Wheeling man has been indicted on charges including attempted murder, strangulation and malicious assault.

Marshall County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Canestraro says 60-year-old Mitchell Roy Arbogast was alllegedly involved in two seperate incidents, one of those incidents was on July 23rd at the Knoll Apartment Complex in Moundsville.

Canestraro says all of the charges stemmed from both incidents and involved Arbogast’s ex-girlfrend.

Arbogast remains in the Northern Regional Jail on a $500,000 bond and will be arraigned on December 6th in circuit court.