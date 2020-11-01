AAA offers “Fall Back” driving tips as daylight savings time ends

With the end of daylight savings time this weekend, motorists could be presented with challenges that could impact pedestrian safety.

AAA recommends motorists prepare for potential challenges associated with changes in sleep patterns, brighter morning commutes and darker evening commutes.

Theresa Podguski of AAA East Central says, “Twilight is one of the most challenging times of the day to drive as it is, so motorists should take extra precautions.”

When combined with an earlier dusk, disturbed sleep patterns can become a formula for fatigue-related crashes.

Here are AAA’s tips for motorists for daylight savings time:

Get plenty of rest. Symptoms of drowsy driving can include having trouble keeping your eyes open, drifting from lanes or not remembering the last few miles driven.

Symptoms of drowsy driving can include having trouble keeping your eyes open, drifting from lanes or not remembering the last few miles driven. Watch for deer. November and December are peak months for deer-vehicle collisions.

November and December are peak months for deer-vehicle collisions. Get some shades . Wear high-quality sunglasses and adjust the car’s sun visors as needed to avoid morning glare.

. Wear high-quality sunglasses and adjust the car’s sun visors as needed to avoid morning glare. Change driving habits. Reduce speeds and increase follow distances, especially in more populated areas.

Reduce speeds and increase follow distances, especially in more populated areas. Ditch the distractions. This can include cell phones, infotainment systems or clocks that need to be turned back an hour.

This can include cell phones, infotainment systems or clocks that need to be turned back an hour. Use the headlights. This can make you more visible to pedestrians in the morning and evening.

This can make you more visible to pedestrians in the morning and evening. Remember to yield. Pedestrians have the right of way in crosswalks. Also, please don’t pass vehicles stopped at crosswalks. Remember to yield the right of way to pedestrians in crosswalks.

Tips for pedestrians: