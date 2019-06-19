AAA report shows millions are driving while high, and most don’t think they will be caught.

The American Automobile association has frightening new data on driving while high.

The organization found about 14-point-eight million people drove within an hour of using marijuana.

That’s just in the past 30 days!

And… Nearly 70 percent of the people triple-a surveyed said they think its unlikely stoned drivers will get caught.

According to the automobile group, many drivers don’t think driving high is as dangerous as driving drunk.

Triple-a points out statistics show drivers impaired by marijuana are twice as likely to crash than sober drivers.

Also… There are more than 87-thousand officers in the US who have been specially trained to recognize drug-impaired driving.