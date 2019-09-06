Accessories LTD in Moundsville on fire as crews battle blaze; 3,500 Marshall County residents without power

Multiple crews are on the scene in Moundsville, on first street, as a fire has been reported at Accessories LTD.

Moundsville police have reported that their power is out because of the fire along with 3,500 residents.

If you should need assistance please contact the Marshall County Sherriff’s Dept at 304-843-1500

Marshall County Emergency Management says US Route 250 (1st Street) in Moundsville between Grant Avenue & Jefferson Avenue is CLOSED due to a working structure fire.

No reports of how the fire started or if there are any injuries, at this time.

WTRF.com and 7News are on the scene and will continue to update this story.