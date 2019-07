A man is being transported to a local hospital after an accidental shooting occurred in Shadyside, Ohio.

The man was cleaning his gun and did not realize there was a round in the chamber.

The man has injured his hand and it’s a non life threatening wound.

Shadyside PD, Asst. Chief Jeff Loeffler, wanted to remind the public “it’s always better to treat the gun as if it is loaded, even it you think it isn’t.”