Accused serial rapist Richard Hess, Sr. was set to be in court this morning for his pre-trial hearing.



Hess plead not guilty to 10 counts of sex crimes against children, including rape last month.



Assistant Prosecutor Helen Yonak says Hess victimized children he babysat for the past 31 years…ranging in age from 4 to 14.



Hess is still in jail under a three-million dollar bond.



His pre-trial hearing has been continued to July 1st.