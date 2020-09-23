“Act in such a way that you inspire others”: Local attorneys remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – She’s been called iconic, notorious and ahead of her time.

Thousands are remembering U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg as she lies in repose at the Supreme Court.

She dedicated her career to defending equal rights and helped pave the way for women in law, including the careers of two West Virginia attorneys.

Iconic, an American hero, a living legend, words are inadequate to describe the woman and what she left behind. Teresa Toriseva, Trial Lawyer

Reflections on the life and loss of Ruth Bader Ginsburg are everywhere, from television to social media her impact seems immeasurable.

Her death was was very sad and very disturbing because she was so knowledgeable and so committed and so passionate about making sure that all the citizens were treated equal. Diana Crutchfield, Attorney

Although many consider her a champion of women’s rights, Ginsburg valued equality for all citizens.

She argued cases in front of the Supreme Court as an attorney, some of which became landmark cases like Reed vs. Reed.

Some of her cases also argued in favor of men’s rights.

She had seen so much discrimination in her day. She graduated in the 50s. She went to law school in the late 50s early 60s, so you can see why she was really at the edge, at the beginning of that movement, and that’s why so many women consider her a representative of that movement and ultimately a representative of us as well. Diana Crutchfield, Attorney

Despite the struggles she faced as a woman at that time, Ginsburg became top of her class at both Harvard and Columbia.

Even that wasn’t enough. After clerking at a law firm, she wasn’t offered a full-time position just because she was female.

But, Ginsburg persevered, eventually reaching the pinnacle of her profession as a Supreme Court Justice in 1993.

Now, a whole new generation will learn about the life of Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

They’ll think ‘this is who I get to be, this is easy’. They won’t think ‘there are these barriers that are preventing me’ the way that she already knocked those barriers down. Teresa Toriseva, Trial Lawyer

Even in her death, she will continue to inspire both men and women to follow whatever pat they choose.

That’s one of my favorite quotes of Ruth Bader Ginsburg is to act in such a way that you inspire others, and she’s done that. Teresa Toriseva, Trial Lawyer

Justice Ginsburg will lie in repose again on Thursday at the Supreme Court, before becoming the first woman to lie in state at the U.S. Capitol on Friday.