Four confirmed dead after active shooter situation on NAS Pensacola- seven injured

UPDATE (10:52 a.m.) — 7 confirmed injured. 4 confirmed dead. Overall, 11 people were shot.

UPDATE (9:38 a.m.) — The Associated Press confirms that 11 people have been hospitalized and 3 people are dead including the active shooter

UPDATE (9:20 a.m.) — The U.S. Navy confirms one person is dead in addition to the shooter.

UPDATE (8:50 a.m.) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office says the shooter on NAS Pensacola is dead.

UPDATE (8:45 a.m.) — Officials with Baptist Hospital say they have admitted five patients.

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Military officials are working an active shooter situation at NAS Pensacola. Pensacola Police Public Information Officer Mike Wood confirms that PPD is assisting.

#BREAKING: We are aware of reports of a possible active shooter at Naval Air Station Pensacola.



More information to follow. — U.S. Navy (@USNavy) December 6, 2019

