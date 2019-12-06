Four confirmed dead after active shooter situation on NAS Pensacola- seven injured

UPDATE (10:52 a.m.) — 7 confirmed injured. 4 confirmed dead. Overall, 11 people were shot.
UPDATE (9:38 a.m.) — The Associated Press confirms that 11 people have been hospitalized and 3 people are dead including the active shooter
UPDATE (9:20 a.m.) — The U.S. Navy confirms one person is dead in addition to the shooter.
UPDATE (8:50 a.m.) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office says the shooter on NAS Pensacola is dead.
UPDATE (8:45 a.m.) — Officials with Baptist Hospital say they have admitted five patients.
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Military officials are working an active shooter situation at NAS Pensacola. Pensacola Police Public Information Officer Mike Wood confirms that PPD is assisting.
