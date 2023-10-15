The beloved actress known for her roles in Step by Step and Three’s Company, Suzanne Somers, has died.

News outlet PEOPLE, confirms that Somers died on Sunday morning of October 15.

Somer’s longtime publicist, R. Couri Hay, released a statement on behalf of the actress’s family stating that Somers had passed peacefully at home. She had survived an aggressive form of breast cancer for over 23 years.

According to the statement, Somers was surrounded by her family who had gathered to celebrate her 77th birthday on October 16.

It is reported that a private family burial will take place this week, with a memorial being held in November.