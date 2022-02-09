Adidas responds to Christian pastor with collage of nude women

MIAMI, FLORIDA – AUGUST 12: An Adidas sign at the entrance to the store on August 12, 2021 in Miami, Florida. Adidas is reported to have reached an agreement to sell its Reebok brand to Authentic Brands for nearly $2.5 billion. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

The clothing brand company Adidas responded to a tweet from a Christian pastor that showed a collage of nude women.

Brian Sauve, who labels himself as a Christian pastor on Twitter, made a tweet calling out ladies.

” Dear Ladies, There is no reason whatsoever for you to post pictures of yourself in low cut shirts, bikinis, bra and underwear, or anything similar—ever. Not to show your weight loss journey. Not to show your newborn baby. Not to document your birth story. -Your Brothers,’ Brian said.

Adidas UK felt the need to respond with a Tweet on their own.

” Dear Brian, All bodies should be celebrated and supported, without shame or exception. – adidas #SupportIsEverything”

You can view the tweet here