In a campaign to save at-risk hands, one Adult Entertainment company is offering a unique incentive.

CamSoda, a leading adult webcam company, is offering site tokens in exchange for unused fireworks. Every year there are thousands of fireworks-related injuries due to negligent behavior. Approximately 10,200 reported emergency room-treated injuries.

In order to save yourself a trip to the ER, you can send unused your fireworks to CamSoda, and in return, you will receive tokens to the XXX camming platform.

CamSoda is encouraging every of age American to take advantage of the numerous public fireworks shows and turn in the explosives they were planning to use in their backyards to save emergency services, and themselves the trouble.

“Every year we see stories in the news of people losing limbs due to silly mistakes with fireworks on the 4th of July. At CamSoda, we wanted to make a difference by buying back these fireworks and allowing people to keep those limbs, get some free tokens and then use those limbs for a different type of enjoyment on our platform. Be sure to send in those fireworks for some tokens. You’re guaranteed to see a different type of sparks fly on our site.” Daryn Parker | CamSoda | Vice President

Those interested in participating can send a picture of their fireworks along with a receipt to camsodapress@gmail.com along with their CamSoda account so users can be properly reimbursed for their trade-in once fireworks are received at their secret address.

So send in those backyard bangers, and you may just find out that you may need all 10 fingers.