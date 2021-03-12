AEP joins coalition to install fast chargers for electric vehicles

Appalachian Electric Power and five other electric companies have announced plans to create a seamless network of charging stations.

These stations will be along major highway systems stretching down the Atlantic Coast, through the Midwest and Southeast, along the gulf, and into the central plains.

Fast chargers will be installed so people can charge their car and get back on the road in as little as 20-30 minutes.

AEP External Affairs Manager Joelle Moray said this is something that America has done before, and can do again.

“When gasoline engines were first being created and there weren’t a network of gas stations, so that had to be created. This is not dissimilar to that. You still have to create that infrastructure of charging stations along the way.” Joelle Moray – AEP External Affairs Manager

And don’t worry about your utility bills spiking. Moray said the cost of this plan will not affect the electric rates in our area.