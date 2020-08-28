AEP prepping for weekend weather, sending crews to assist with hurricane damage

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – As remnants of now tropical depression Laura could be impacting parts of the Ohio Valley, American Electric Power wants to remind residents to be ready.

AEP has crews and contractors standing by in the event of severe weather close to home this weekend.

They also have some crews headed to the areas heavily damaged by the hurricane.

After the weekend, AEP will see if they have even more resources to send.

Just prepare flashlights, batteries, all those sorts of good things. Make sure your smart devices are charged and that way you can keep track of storm updates from Appalachian Power. Joelle Moray, External Affairs Manager, American Electric Power

AEP advises to download their free app to report outages and track repairs. There you can also sign up for mobile alerts to receive notifications when the power goes out, or your service returns.

You can also check outages at appalachianpower.com/outagemap.