AG Morrisey Announces Northern Panhandle Winners of 'Kids Kick Opioids' Design Contest

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced six students from the Northern Panhandle as regional winners of the office's third Kids Kick Opioids contest, a competition designed to spur creativity and raise awareness of prescription painkiller abuse.



Regional winners are Ashlyn Six, of Oak Glen Middle School; Melesse Wiersbicki, of St. Paul School; Hayden Mueller, of St. Michael Parish School; Luke Tiu, of St. Michael Parish School; Meredith Romanek, of St. Michael Parish School; and Gavin Spadafore, of Wheeling Country Day School.



"These entries really showcase the tremendous talent of our elementary and middle school participants," Attorney General Morrisey said. "The entries underscore the impact of the opioid epidemic on our young students. They are growing up in a time when drug abuse runs rampant. Our hope is their artwork will bring about greater awareness and a renewed commitment to change."



The Attorney General received a total of 3,240 entries from 3,422 students at 96 middle and elementary schools across West Virginia – the highest participation since Kids Kick Opioids began. The submissions included a mix of drawings, poems and other designs aimed at promoting awareness.



Many of this year's entries shared a heartbreaking theme of students experiencing addiction in their family life.



Judges recognized 49 winning entries from 56 students overall. Those designs will be displayed in the Capitol in the coming weeks.



The statewide winner and runners up will be announced soon. The statewide winning entry will appear in newspapers across West Virginia as the Attorney General's next public service announcement.