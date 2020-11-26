AG Patrick Morrisey gives holiday shopping tips

WEST VIRGINIA (WTRF) — Heads up shoppers– whether you’re getting ready to swipe your card this Black Friday, Cyber Monday, or small business saturday, it’s important you use caution.

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey says scammers take advantage of increased consumer activity during the holidays, and every transaction is an opportunity for them to steal your money or identity.

He recommends to limit the use of debit cards and to be aware of fraudulent websites.

Morrisey says credit cards provide the best protection to dispute charges when items don’t arrive as promised, as opposed to Debit cards that come with no special protection.

He knows online shopping may see an even bigger surge this holiday season due to COVID-19, but it can also bring risks. So the question is– how do we stay safe online?

One, when you buy something for the holidays, make sure you know what the return policy is. Know when someone can return that gift and what that date is so you’re prepared. Second, don’t respond to unsolicited offers. Make sure that you’re working with reputable companies and you know that the website you’re working with has some veracity to it. Also, when you’re paying online use a reputable service like Paypal or something you’re familiar with. PATRICK MORRISEY – ATTORNEY GENERAL, WV

He also notes how important it is to protect you identity both online and in person, suggesting you leave your personal identification cards at home.

He urges anyone who feels as though they have been scammed while shopping to call the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 1-800-368-8808.