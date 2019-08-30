Agencies work to fill the void for women and children left by Salvation Army

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) “This is a critical situation,” said Kate Marshall, advocate for the homeless. “This is a crisis.”

‘It could be,” agreed John Moses, executive director of YSS, which operates the Winter Freeze Shelter. “And it just makes sense to prepare for it.”

YSS is planning to meet with other social service providers, churches, schools, and health organizations next week, to prevent situations like Kate Marshall responded to recently.

“There was an older disabled couple,” Marshall said. “They were sleeping a few streets away from here on the concrete, and they were not feeling well.”

She said the couple had tried to be admitted to the Salvation Army Homeless Shelter.

“They reported back that they were told the Salvation Army shelter was closing, and that when it did reopen, it would be for men only. That turned into an evening of outreach workers desperately trying to find someplace for them to go. We ended up driving them late at night to the Steubenville Urban Mission.”

One bright spot is the Bellaire Salvation Army, where Major Louis Patrick says they certainly accept women and children.

At YSS, John Moses says if the Winter Freeze Shelter would open early and take families, it would require some big changes and some additional resources.

“Well, I couldn’t operate it the same as the Winter Freeze because we take people in at nine o’clock at night,” Moses said. “These are young kids. They might be in school. They might need to do homework. They might need to go to bed before nine o’clock, so the whole dynamic changes.”

They say filling the void will require coordination and cooperation.

“And I’m confident that we’ll have the answers,” Moses said.

“So we need the community to come together and brainstorm and quickly come up with a new solution of how we’re going to love and help this vulnerable population so that we can really be the Friendly City,” said Marshall.

