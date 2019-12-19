Historic agreement benefits students at all three institutions

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- Wheeling University hosted Bethany College and West Liberty University to sign a consortium agreement that will benefit students at all three institutions.

Starting in the Spring 2020 Semester, students will be able to take courses at any of the three schools with no extra cost.

Students now have access to take courses that are not available at their home institution, whether it’s to help towards graduation or opens the door to a unique class at a different university.

Wheeling University President, Ginny Favede says each school has diffferent missions but all share the same goal.

At the end of the day, all three of our institutions do have different missions but the primary mission is to educate. So this is an opportunity for us to share what each of the institutions have so that we all meet our mission. Ginny Favede | President, Wheeling University

All three schools agree that this is a monumental moment in their history that will help serve the community.