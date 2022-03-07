One thing you don’t want to find out when staying at an Airbnb that is described as quaint, quiet, and safe, is that you are being secretly recorded.

An Airbnb Texas host is facing 15 counts of invasive visual recording after the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office found 2,100 images of guests naked and having sex while staying at A Jay Allee’s Texas cabin, reported Insider.

Kendall County officers launched an investigation after a guest found a camera disguised as a power adapter in the cabin’s bedroom.

Investigators found the 54-year-old had the images on laptops, phones, and a tablet linked to a hidden device, reported KSAT.

Allee allegedly had been recording for at least a year. A couple staying in the cabin became suspicious after he commented “be comfortable. We don’t care if you are in your pj’s or nude.”

Airbnb told KSAT, “On our platform, we strictly ban hidden cameras. The reported criminal behavior of this bed-and-breakfast owner is outrageous, and he and his property are banned from Airbnb. Our law enforcement operations team has been working to support the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office in their investigation.” reported Insider.

Allee’s lawyers say he’s innocent of all charges and looks forward to his day in court.