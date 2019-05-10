Alleged shoplifter goes to great lengths to avoid jail

A man who allegedly stole a butcher knife from Big Lots in Bridgeport Thursday night kept deputies busy with his behavior, according to Sheriff Dave Lucas.

He says they got a call at 8 p.m. Thursday about a shoplifter with a stolen butcher knife, walking around the Big Lots parking lot.

Sheriff Lucas says when deputies arrived, the man had gone back inside.

He says they apprehended him in the back of the store, ordered him to the floor and handcuffed him.

He says the handcuffed suspect took off running but was caught moments later.

The sheriff says the suspect allegedly tried to choke himself in the cruiser with the seat belt and told deputies he needed to be taken to a mental hospital and that he intended to kill himself.

During intake at the jail, officials found a syringe on him, and he claimed he had just taken drugs and was in need of medical help.

The sheriff said they took him to Barnesville Hospital where he was checked and released, then brought back to jail.

According to the sheriff, 37-year-old Terry August Loges of Bridgeport is charged with theft, carrying concealed weapons, escape, possession of drug abuse instruments and failure to appear on an outstanding warrant.