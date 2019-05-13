Allowing someone to use drugs on your property is a crime in itself

Belmont County is using another tool in its arsenal against illegal drugs.

They are cracking down on—not only those who buy, sell and use drugs—but also on those who knowingly allow it to happen on their property.

It’s a charge called “permitting drug abuse.”

One recent example: a 41-year-old Bellaire woman has been arraigned on this charge after she allegedly allowed her friend to use the back room of her dog grooming parlor to administer a dose of heroin to herself.

That friend died of an overdose.

Now Sabrina Holloway is charged with one count of permitting drug abuse and one count of evidence tampering, for allegedly cleaning up the scene and removing needles.

Prosecutor Dan Fry says Holloway was allegedly quite aware of her friend’s drug dependence and had even lent her money earlier in the day.

Fry says the charge applies to any property—a home, business, vehicle, watercraft or even an empty lot.

He says if you were aware someone was using that property for drug use, you could be charged.