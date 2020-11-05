BREAKING: Amber alert issued for abducted 4-year-old girl in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — On Wednesday at around 7:00 p.m., Corey T’Bren Rice forced his way into his girlfriends house and took his biological daughter. Suspect took the cell phones from the house. Suspect is armed and considered dangerous.

The incident took place in Jefferson County, Ohio in the 100 block of Pattison Ave. in the city of Mingo Junction.

The child’s name is Cailee Rice. The child is a Black female, four years old, four feet tall, and has black hair and brown eyes. Rice also has shoulder length black hair in pigtails with a blue barrette, and was wearing a pink coat and pink boots during the incident.

Corey T’bren Rice is a Black male, 32 years old, is 5’9″ tall, 165 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and royal blue sweat pants with “Nike” written on the side.

The vehicle involved is a teal 2010 Ford Escape with OH plate number DWT4723 and is not registered to the suspect.

Call or dial 911 if you see the child, the suspect or the vehicle. You can also call 1-877-AMBER-OH (1-877-262-3764) or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.