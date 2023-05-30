MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — A Marion ambulance and police cruiser crashed while responding to a call for a possible drowning in the city Monday.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to the Marion post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened at approximately 3:07 p.m. at the intersection of Fairground Street and North Main Street.

The crash involved a 2021 Marion Police Ford Explorer driven by a 51-year-old officer and a 2019 Ford F-550 Marion City ambulance driven by a 22-year-old Marion man. A 24-year-old Marion man was a passenger in the ambulance.

According to state police, the police cruiser was driving north on North Main Street while the ambulance was driving west on Fairground Street. The ambulance drove into the intersection and was hit on its driver’s side by the cruiser, police said. The ambulance overturned and traveled off the northwest corner of the intersection before coming to a rest on its side.

(COURTESY MARION CITY’S FACEBOOK PAGE)



(COURTESY MARION CITY’S FACEBOOK PAGE)

(COURTESY MARION CITY’S FACEBOOK PAGE)

The officer was taken to Marion General Hospital and later flown to Riverside Methodist Hospital. His condition was not released by state police. The driver and passenger of the ambulance were taken to Marion General Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Both vehicles were on their way to a call of a possible drowning at Quarry Park. The victim of the drowning call was taken to Marion General Hospital and is listed in stable condition.

The Marion post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the crash.

Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Marion Police Department, the Marion County Sheriff’s Department, Marion Township Fire and EMS, and Marion Township Fire and EMS.