LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An American Airlines flight headed for Dallas, Texas was forced to land in Las Vegas Saturday afternoon due to mechanical issues.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to Harry Reid International Airport, a bird collided with American Airlines flight 2845, causing it to make an emergency landing in Las Vegas around 1:10 p.m.

Flight 2845 departed from Salt Lake City, Utah, and was headed to Dallas Fort-Worth International Airport. The aircraft landed safely and a replacement aircraft was scheduled to leave Las Vegas around 8 p.m.

A statement released by American Airlines read in part: “We never want to disrupt our customers’ travel plans and apologize for the trouble this may have caused.”

No injuries were reported, according to Harry Reid Airport.