NEW YORK (WTRF) — The American Kennel Club announced the nation’s top dogs this week with the Labrador Retriever making the top of the list as America’s favorite dog.

This is the 31st consecutive year that the popular Labrador Retriever ranked first.

The versatile, family-friendly Labrador Retriever has solidified itself as America’s dog. AKC Executive Secretary Gina DiNardo

Each year, the AKC releases their ranking of the most popular dogs based on AKC registration statistics for the previous year, the club says.

With their loving, outgoing personality and eager-to-please attitude, it’s no surprise that the Lab has been able to continue its record-breaking run as the most popular breed in the U.S. AKC Executive Secretary Gina DiNardo

Finding the right dog for you requires some research, though. Talk to breeders and read about each breed on the AKC website where they have a handy AKC Dog Breed Selector. Attend a dog show to see the breed up close. Beware of online breeders, pet shops and puppy mills.

As always we encourage people to do their research to make sure they are not just getting a purebred dog, but most importantly a well-bred dog from a responsible breeder. AKC Executive Secretary Gina DiNardo

Owning a dog is a lifelong commitment and responsibility, but the rewards are great. There are now nearly 200 AKC-recognized breeds.

Breeds moving up fast in the rankings include the Cane Corso, Wirehaired Pointing Griffons, Giant Schnauzers, Xoloitzcuintli, Beaucerons and Sealyham Terriers.

The Poodle is now back in the top five for the first time since 1997.

According to the AKC, “At the bottom of the list is the intriguing Norwegian Lundehund, one of the rarest breeds of dogs, which ranks 197 of 197 breeds. The Norwegian Lundehund – literally, “puffin dog” – would scale sheer-faced cliffs to raid puffin nests, bringing the still-live birds back to their masters.”

AKC’s 10 most popular breeds for 2021 are:

Labrador Retriever French Bulldog Golden Retriever German Shepherd Dog Poodle Bulldog Beagle Rottweiler German Shorthaired Pointer Dachshund

You can read the full list of rankings of all 197 AKC-recognized breeds here.

