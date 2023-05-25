MARTINS FERRY, Ohio (WTRF) – This Memorial Day weekend, you may see a lot of people wearing poppy flowers to remember those who have served and died for our country in all wars.

The tradition dates back to World War I.

This Friday is actually National Poppy Day.

In honor of the day, the Martins Ferry American Legion Post 38 partnered with students at First Christian, Ayers Elementary and St. Mary’s to create artwork that’s displayed at local businesses.

You’ll also see Legion Auxiliary members out collecting donations and distributing poppies and other poppy themed treats on Thursday and Friday.

It starts on Thursday from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. at Riesbecks in Bridgeport.

On Friday, Legion Auxiliary members will be at the following locations from Noon to 5:00 p.m. :

A Cut Above Hair Salon

Hanover Fuel

The corner of 5th and Hanover Streets

The gazebo in Martins Ferry

Convenient

Riesbeck’s in St. Clairsville (from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.)

If you’d like to see the student’s artwork you can check out these businesses: