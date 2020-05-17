American Legion Post 52 honors veterans

BELLAIRE, OHIO- The American Legion Post 52 Family hung up multiple flags on the route 7 over pass in Bellaire on Sunday. The Commander of the Sons of the American Legion, Chester B Crooks says he has been trying to do this for years and he’s happy they were able to get the flags hung today. He says this is their way of honoring all of the fallen soldiers and a way to celebrate Memorial Day.

“Well we always put flags on the graves and this is just something I wanted to show all of the traffic that’s on route 7 that the American Legion Family, we support our veterans. This is what we do,” said Chester B. Crooks, Commander of the Sons of the American Legion.

The flags will be on display for two weeks.

The American Legion will also be hanging up flags to honor Veterans Day.