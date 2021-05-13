American Legion takes 4-day ride to help send students to college

If you’re driving around West Virginia, you may pass a group of bikers, and that’s for a good cause.

American Legion members have started their four day journey around the state.

Commander John Powell said groups have done shorter one day trips, but this is their first statewide legacy run in West Virginia.

He is a part of a group of 30 bikers making the trek.

The Legacy Run is to help raise money for the Legacy Scholarship Fund, which benefits children of military members who were killed or injured after 9/11.

“I think it’s important to all veterans. We need to help all veterans. And after 9/11, we lost so many lives on 9/11, we’ve lost so many men and women, and they’re injured post 9/11. It’s important to take care of our own. Take care of the children as well.” Commander John Powell – Department of West Virginia American Legion

Powell also said that another group of about 30 from Martinsburg will meet the in Petersburg later today.