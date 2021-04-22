American Red Cross and Wheeling Fire Department tema up to keep your home safe

OHIO COUNTY, W.VA (WTRF) — The Wheeling Fire Department and the American Red Cross of the Ohio Valley are teaming up to help you stay safe in your own home.

The program is pretty straight forward. Call a number, get educated, then receive free smoke alarms to keep you and your family protected. Easy enough right?

That’s why their pushing to remind Wheeling residents to take part in the program. Simply call 304-232-0712 and leave your name and number on the answering service. Then, an American Red Cross volunteer will return your call, educate you on fire safety and prevention, help you put together a fire escape plan and a meeting place.

Then– someone from Wheeling Fire Department will come to your home to install up to three FREE smoke alarms in your home that have a ten year battery life. They want to remind everyone that most fires start in the kitchen, and only leave you with two minutes to get out of your home.

So many of us get wrapped up in the children’s activities that are going on in the other room, or someone calling us on a phone in another room, and we turn away from the stove that we’re cooking on and forgetting that we really need to pay attention to it. That can start a fire just like that. SHARON KESSELRING. EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR RED CROSS OV

They are nearing the last few weeks of the program so make sure you call in soon. So– if you’re a Wheeling resident, don’t wait.

The deadline is May 15th.