(WTRF) – In some of the lowest times, after disasters or fires, the American Red Cross is there.

These volunteers assist families as they rebuild.

Now, they are looking for more people to help.

The American Red Cross is looking for volunteers to respond when there’s a need locally in the Ohio Valley.

They key is to get people trained and out in the community so when a disaster does hit we are ready to respond, but right now we’re just looking for folks that have a little bit of extra time, maybe they’re looking to do some good in the community and they have the ability to respond to disasters and really help people and immediately see results when you can provide direction to someone in need. Bob Heldreth, Community Volunteer Leader

They’re holding a sign-up event where you can begin training this Thursday, March 16 at the Ohio Valley Mall’s Community Room.

These volunteers will respond when needed in Ohio, Marshall, Brooke, Belmont, Monroe and Jefferson Counties.

When something happens, people don’t plan to be victims of disasters. When that happens, having someone there with the knowledge to get them back on their feet might be all it takes to get their day turned around. Bob Heldreth, Community Volunteer Leader

If you’d like to volunteer with the American Red Cross, come to the Ohio Valley Mall Community Room on Thursday, March 16 from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

You can meet current volunteers and staff with the Disaster Action Team who will answer any questions you may have.

If you have questions, contact Ra Lene Henthorn, Disaster Program Specialist, at ralene.henthorn@redcross.org or call 304-232-0711.