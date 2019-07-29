Breaking News
Attention Direct-TV customers, you no longer have WTRF-TV, click to find out more

American Red Cross offering Amazon gift cards for blood

News

by: WTRF web staff

Posted: / Updated:

The American Red Cross is offering blood or platelet donors an Amazon gift card to address an emergency blood shortage.

Red Cross currently has less than a three-day supply of most blood types and less than a two-day supply of Type O blood.

With the help of a generous $1 million donation from Amazon, the Red Cross is thanking those who help alleviate the blood shortage by donating July 29 through August 29 with a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email.


You can schedule an appointment to give now by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App or by calling 1-800-733-2767.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Direct TV

Ohio Lottery

Christmas In July

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter