American Red Cross to host open house for prospective volunteers in Wheeling

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – An open house for those interested in how to become a volunteer with American Red Cross will be held at the chapter office in Wheeling this week.



Background checks will be done on each candidate, which can take up to 3 days to complete. All volunteers receive basic training free of charge, depending on the type of service they want to provide. Opportunities are available for both local and nationwide response. Those who decide to attend should note that current Red Cross COVID protocols will be followed including attendees being required to wear a mask and observe social distancing.



The open house will be held from 11:00am until 1:00pm on Friday, August 6th.