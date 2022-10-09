(WTRF) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top stories.

It’s been a few weeks since three people were shot at Kennywood Park, and now police have arrested someone in relation to the incident.

15-year-old Darryl Pirl is being charged as an adult. He was also one of the people injured in that shooting. Pearl was on juvenile probation, but police do not know why at this time.

Police also say they are looking for a second suspect and that two guns were used.

A definite step in the right direction. That’s what Bishop Mark Brennan of the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston had to say about the recent abortion bill passed by the West Virginia Legislature.

However, he also said there’s more work to do. In a letter sent to parishoners, the Bishop said more needs to be done to support mothers. Read the bishop’s full letter here.

WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital unveiled some big plans for five new state-of-the-art operating rooms.

This $20 million project will focus on making the facility user-friendly for surgical patients, who will have their own entrance. The construction will be done in a way that won’t limit any procedures in the interim. The hospital said patients will be using the new operating rooms by the second quarter of 2024.

Shortages seem to be everywhere, and in several local school districts, they’re feeling the strain of dwindling numbers.

In Marshall County, they need substitute school bus drivers. Right now, they have two, so if anyone calls off it puts a strain on their resources. Bridgeport Schools are looking for bus drivers as well; but they also need custodians, cafeteria workers and substitute teachers. These two school districts are not alone, others told 7News they have open positions too.

“Operation Adena Push: People Helping People” rolled out its convoy with a police escort.

The truck was full of donations that made their way to those who were devastated by Hurricane Ian. In just five days, Adena American Legion Post 525 coordinated an effort to collect tools, food, and other supplies. All of that, plus $13,000 ended up in Pine Island, which was completely destroyed and cut off from rescue efforts until just a few days ago.

