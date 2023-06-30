MANKATO, MN — One angry man in Mankato, Minnesota wanted to make sure restaurant goers tasted the rainbow, according to a report.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

On June 23, the Makato Department of Safety was called to a restaurant in Blue Earth County Minnesota. Upon arrival, a victim stated that a male had entered the store and began yelling and throwing Skittles at employees and customers.

According to the report the first victim states she was hit in the back with a skittle which caused a stinging pain in her back. Officers on the scene noticed Skittles all over the ground, and an empty wrapper by a nearby garbage can.

According to the victim, the suspect has a heart-shaped tattoo under his eye and another tattoo on the side of his face. Officers knew the male to be Tristan Stetina.

Allegedly, officers were made aware of Stetina’s whereabouts at a nearby business. Stetina was brought outside and police attempted to place him under arrest. Stetina attempted to break free and then wrapped his leg around one of the officers in an attempt to trip him.

Officers tried to get Stetina to stop resisting and were finally able to detain him with three officers. Stetina was handcuffed and transported to Blue Earth County Jail.