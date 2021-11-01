Angry Tyler Consolidated Middle School parents vow to get to the bottom of a search, seizure at the school

SISTERSVILLE, W.Va.- (WTRF) Many parents at Tyler Consolidated Middle School are upset over a sweep, search that took place at the middle school last Friday morning.

A search, seizure that parents only learned about afterwards.

But according to Tyler County Schools Superintendent Shane Highley, the district had reasonable cause to search the students.

In a Facebook post on Saturday from the district, Highley said there is a problem at the school including vapes and other electronic nicotine devices.

Some of those parents showed up Monday night at the school board meeting to tell board members that some of those students were uncomfortable and even felt “violated.”

One of the parents we spoke to says she couldn’t interview with us on camera because she has already contacted an attorney.

According to this parent, students were asked to hand over their phones and their bookbags upon entering the building.

She also says girls were asked to pull on their bras repeatedly as faculty conducted their search and the boys were asked to lift their shirts to expose their wastelines.

A grandparent of one of the boys talked with 7News following the meeting.

Here’s what she had to say about what allegedly happened to the middle schoolers.

“They’re not their doctors. They’re not their parents. They’re not the law. What gives them the right. This is where the parents are coming from. We understand you can search their bookbags. You can search their lockers. When you start making girls pull out their bras in front of boys being present in the same room. They can deny it all they want. I’ve got statements and all kinds of stuff from the parents and their children.” Ronda Woodward, Grandparent

Highley, who declined an interview with 7News Monday, says he cannot comment until the investigation is finished.

But on the district’s Facebook page in a post he also mentioned that, “Occasional locker, desk and bookbag searches will continue. Guidelines for these searches will be provided to parents in the future now.”

Highley also said the middle school and the distict would like to apologize to any student that this experience scared or made uncomfortable.

Meanwhile, Tyler Consolidated Middle School Principal Jami Nelson put out two letters to the parents, one on Friday and another one today, expressing the same sentiment.

This is a developing story so stay with 7 News and our website WTRF.com.