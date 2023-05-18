ST. LOIUS — Amidst the backlash that Anheuser-Busch received from what the New York Post calls the Dylan Mulvaney fiasco, they are trying to recover by redesigning some of their Bud Light and Budweiser packaging.

The company allegedly held a meeting last week to discuss some changes. Plans include a temporary redesign of its Budweiser and Bud Light aluminum bottles.

The New York Post reports that Anheuser-Busch will produce bottles with a camouflage print and images of the “Folds of Honor” program, which provides educational scholarships for children and spouses of fallen and disabled American military service members and first responders, according to the executive.

Anheuser-Busch is hoping this re-design will help reverse the sales drops that they have been seeing in recent weeks, all while other competing brands have increased revenue, according to The Post

Some other marketing strategies thrown around include: offering a free t-shirt with the purchase of another brand, Michelob Ultra, as well well including US military and country and western music, farmers law enforcement, and first responders in their advertising.