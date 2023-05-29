BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) – Dozens of people turned out Monday morning for the Annual Memorial Day Service at Bellaire City Park.

U.S. Navy Veteran John ” Dixie” Purtiman served as Master of Ceremonies, while The Reverend Father Dan Heusel performed the Invocation. The ceremony included a presentation of memorial wreaths, as well as music performed by students from Jackson Middle School out of Parkersburg West Virginia.

The keynote Speaker was Bellaire resident Jannet Richardson. She was a U.S,. Marine Corps member from 1982 to 1986

The service concluded with a 21 gun salute and the playing of taps.