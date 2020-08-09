Annual ‘Stuff The Bus’ moves location, continuing to collect school supplies for community

WHEELING, W.VA (WTRF)- The annual, “Stuff the bus,” event was held on Saturday at the Bethlehem Apostolic Temple parking lot. For the past few years the fundraiser has collected school supplies and donations to help kids for the Adopt-A-Student program. Since the fundraiser couldn’t be held due to COVID-19, the church decided to accept donations in their parking lot. Dr. D.W. Cummings believes giving back is important for the community.

“The reason is because there was a time when I was in need and I didn’t have enough to help my kids and I prayed to God and asked him, “if you get me some help, I will pay it forward.” He did send me help and I did get things for my kids and ever since then, which is 30 years ago, I’ve been trying to pay it forward and I’m hoping that the people we help will pay it forward to someone else,” said Rev. Cummings.

Rev. Cummings says this year’s turnout wasn’t as large as previous years due to the location. However, he is just happy to be able to help those in need and every donation received is tremendous.