WASHINGTON (WTRF) – A racy photo of President Joe Biden’s younger brother, Frank Biden, wearing just his birthday suit came to light recently on a gay dating website, according to Newsweek.

The naked selfie of Frank Biden, 69, appeared on GuysWithiPhones.com, which the Daily Mail says is a gay dating site. Newsweek says it “is not strictly for gay men only, [it] is a platform for males to share photos of their bodies and receive comments in return.”

The nude photo was reportedly posted in 2018, but Frank Biden says he did not post it and that his phone was hacked. A right-wing non-profit group called Marco Polo discovered the photo, according to Newsweek.

Frank Biden says he doesn’t care about the photo and that any “revealing” pictures are between him and his girlfriend, Mindy Ward, who is a former American Airlines flight attendant. He divorced his wife, journalist Janine Jaquet, in the 1990s.

Some people who have seen the photo have complimented Frank Biden’s muscular physique, while others have ridiculed the image, according to Newsweek.

Frank Biden’s nephew, Hunter Biden, had a trove of nude selfies on Mac laptop he reportedly left behind in a Delaware computer repair shop. Hunter Biden’s laptop was chronicled by journalist Miranda Devine in Laptop from Hell.

President Joe Biden also has another brother, James. Earlier this month, the GOP-led House Committee on Oversight and Accountability released bank records showing a $200,000 personal check paid to President Biden from his brother, James Biden, and sister-in-law, Sara Biden, according to CBS News.

The personal check was labeled a loan repayment, which House Republicans say brings into question whether President Biden benefitted from his family’s business and financial dealings.

The check was issued before Joe Biden became president and was written on the same date Americore Health LLC, a healthcare company, wired $200,000 into James Biden’s PNC bank account. Americore Health LLC officials claim they sent James Biden hundreds of thousands of dollars in loans from the company on the promise that his last name “could ‘open doors’ and that he could obtain a large investment from the Middle East, based on his political connections,” according to CBS News.