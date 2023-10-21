CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources announced today, October 21, that the first split of the antlerless deer firearms season will be open on public and private land in all or portions of the 51 counties open to deer firearms hunting October 26-29.

Hunters who want to take advantage of this early deer firearms opportunity are encouraged to purchase their license and deer stamps online before the season starts.

An early antlerless deer firearms season provides several advantages for hunters, such as favorable weather conditions for tree-stand hunting and the ability to meet the harvest requirement some counties have for taking a second antlered buck in November.

Counties that require hunters to harvest an antlerless deer before taking a second antlered buck include Berkeley, Greenbrier (south portion), Hampshire, Hardy, Jefferson, Mineral (east portion), Monroe, Morgan, and Wood.

Early antlerless deer harvests not only help the WVDNR to manage the state’s deer population but also help provide more food for the remaining deer during the winter months.

Hunters are required to check their game online or by calling 1-844-WVCHECK or by visiting an authorized license agent. Recording harvests allows the WVDNR to track deer trend herds, monitor doe harvest impacts, and manage the deer population.

Hunters who can’t make it out for the first segment have a chance to participate in three additional segments, scheduled to take place Nov. 20 to Dec. 3, Dec. 7-10, and Dec. 28-31.

The antlerless deer firearms season is closed in Logan, McDowell, Mingo, and Wyoming counties and portions of Kanawha, Fayette, Raleigh, and Wayne counties.

All antlerless deer must be taken on a Class N or NN stamp or with a Class DT license.

Landowners hunting on their own property do not have to purchase a Class N or NN stamp.

Only one antlerless deer may be taken on each stamp.

For more information about the antlerless deer firearms season, consult a copy of the West Virginia Hunting and Trapping Regulations Summary, available at license retailers around the state and online.