Antifa website redirects to White House website

Washington, DC (WTRF)- Just moments after Joe Biden officially took over The Office of The President, Antifa.com was redirected over to the White House website.

Before Antifa.com was redirected to WhiteHouse.gov it was redirected to Joe Biden’s website, according to USA Today.

Biden’s campaign has said they are not involved.

“So whoever owns antifa.com is redirecting it to our website as a troll. … The VP very obviously has/wants nothing to do with fringe groups,” said Biden’s digital director, Rob Flaherty.

A search through the digital internet archive Wayback Machine reveals the antifa.com domain has existed since 1999