Arbenz named St. Clairsville Police Chief

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – The City of St. Clairsville has a new chief of police.

City Council held a special session at the Municipal Building on Thursday night and appointed Matt Arbenz.

He was hired following a 7-0 vote on an emergency ordinance.

Mike Troullos had been serving as acting police chief.

Arbenz is a veteran officer in the department and starts his new job as chief on Friday.

I’m truly honored to be representing such an outstanding team of officers. I hope that I can exemplify, justly, those guys heart, professionalism and determination. I know they’re extremely proud to serve this city and I’m excited to serve them, this administration and the citizens. We look forward to supporting each other in that endeavor. Matt Arbenz, St. Clairsville Police Chief

We had two exceptional candidates and Mike Troullos has held this ship together and done an exceptional job. It was a difficult decision, but I am delighted and the department is working together so well. They are are brotherhood and they have just stepped up to the plate so wonderfully. I’m very proud of our policemen. You’re going to see more of them highlighted because they’re such an exceptional group. Kathryn Thalman, Mayor

Arbenz said one of his main goals is to help his department establish a stronger relationship with city residents.