‘Around the World’ holds ribbon cutting, grand opening festivities this weekend

A new business in Bellaire is celebrating its grand opening this weekend.

Around the World Gourmet Marketplace kicked off its festivities with a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday. The fun continues this weekend with giveaways, prizes and live radio broadcasts.

“We are going to have discounts, sales all weekend long and I hope everyone can come out and join us,” said Jennifer Kocher, Owner of ‘Around the World.’

Other local vendors will also be in attendance, offering samples, including Amy’s Perfect Pasta.

‘Around the World,’ known for it’s pizzas, is a speciality foods bakery and manufacturing business that focuses on gluten-free, vegan and allergan free items.