WHEELING, W.Va. – Wheeling Police have arrested and charged a man involved in Wednesday afternoon’s stabbing inside a Center Wheeling home, according to a press release.

Police have charged John E. Hampton, 38, of Wheeling with one count of attempted murder.

Hampton is accused of stabbing a female in the 2200 block of Lane E around 12:45 p.m., Wednesday. After the stabbing, Hampton fled the scene and showed up at Wheeling Fire headquarters on Market Street saying he was assaulted.

Hampton was arraigned in front of an Ohio County magistrate this afternoon, where bond was set at $100,000 cash only. He was then taken to the Northern Regional Jail.

The victim remains hospitalized and is in stable condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.

