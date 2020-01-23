Arrest warrant issued for Antonio Brown

Antonio Brown

FILE – In this Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, file photo, New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown (17) on the sidelines,during the first half at an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins in Miami Gardens, Fla. Authorities say NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown’s trainer has been arrested following accusations that he and Brown attacked another man near Brown’s Florida home. Hollywood police say officers responded to a disturbance call Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020 where the alleged victim said Brown and his trainer, Glen Holt, hit him. Holt was arrested and charged with one count of burglary with battery. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) Authorities say a warrant has been issued for the arrest of NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown following accusations that he and his trainer attacked another man near Brown’s Florida home.

Hollywood police say Brown faces charges of burglary with battery, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and criminal mischief.

Officers say they responded Tuesday afternoon to a disturbance call, where the alleged victim said Brown and his trainer, Glen Holt, hit him.

Holt was arrested a short time later and charged with one count of burglary with battery.

Police say officers attempted to make contact with Brown but were unsuccessful.

